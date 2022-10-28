Gurren Lagann Gets Smartphone Game in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau

KLab , Wanda Cinemas Games, and Aniplex launched a new smartphone game based on Gainax 's Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann anime series in Hong Koing, Tawian, and Macau on Wednesday. The game's official YouTube channel streamed the below promotional video for the game on October 14.

The strategy game is the first based on Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann . Anime studio Trigger , which features many former Gainax animators, is overseeing the project.

The 27-episode Gurren Lagann television anime series premiered in April 2007. The Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End- film opened in September 2008, and Gurren Lagann the Movie – The Lights in the Sky Are Stars opened in April 2009.

The franchise has also spawned two Gurren Lagann Parallel Works original video anime, several manga adaptations and spinoffs, and three stage plays.

Source: Famitsu.com via Otakomu