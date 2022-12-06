Hello Kitty: Super Style! 3D Animated Series Premieres on December 7

Distributor Kids First announced on Monday that the Hello Kitty: Super Style! 3D animated series for Sanrio 's Hello Kitty franchise will premiere on December 7. The series will debut in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan on Amazon Kids+. The series will then debut in Germany in 2023.

Amazon Kids+ is streaming a trailer for the series.

The 52-episode series will launch with six episodes on Wednesday. The rest of the season will release throughout 2023. ABC Frontier will distribute the series in Asia.

Kids First describe the series:

In this fun and action-packed series, Hello Kitty stars as the friendliest face in Cherry Town—a small-town hero who will stop at nothing to help a friend in need and get them smiling. Whether she's helping someone overcome a fear, share with a friend, or find the confidence to try something new, Kitty uses sprinkles of kindness, oodles of heart, and a dose of bow power! Her bow wiggles, glitters, and glows when a friend is in need, activating an amazing transformation that changes her costume to be a brave explorer, a cunning detective, a top-notch chef, high-jumping athlete, sensational pop star, or any of a number of personas, to help her tackle the challenge ahead. She's a super friend with super style that accentuates her confidence and determination to help her friends overcome obstacles and bring the tight-knit community of Cherry Town even closer together.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs the series' theme song. Jared Faber composed the song.

French companies Watch Next Media and Monello Productions are producing the series with the Italian animation studio Maga Animation.

Sanrio and Monello Productions had announced the animated series in 2019 with the title The World of Hello Kitty .

Warner Bros. Entertainment's New Line Cinema is producing the first feature-length film for Sanrio 's Hello Kitty franchise . The film will be a live-action and animation hybrid film.

Sentai Filmworks released the Hello Kitty & Friends – Let's Learn Together animated series as the first title in its " Sentai Kids" imprint in 2018.

Source: Press release