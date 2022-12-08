Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama Tease SAND LAND Project

Project reveals more details on December 17

Bandai Namco opened a teaser website on Thursday to announce the company and Akira Toriyama 's SAND LAND Project . Bandai Namco streamed a teaser trailer, and will reveal more details about the project on December 17. The website's countdown timer will end on that date at 8:30 a.m. (December 16 at 6:30 p.m. EST), a half hour before the opening of the Jump Festa event.

The Sand Land manga is a short series that Toriyama serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine from May to August 2000. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in November 2000.

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama , the creator of Dragon Ball Z !

Toriyama began his first serialized manga, Dr. Slump , in 1980, and it inspired two television anime and multiple films. Toriyama followed it up with Dragon Ball , which ran from 1984 to 1995, and is still inspiring manga and anime sequels and spinoffs today. He is also well-known as the character designer for the Dragon Quest , Chrono Trigger , and Blue Dragon games.

Source: SAND LAND Project's website via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.