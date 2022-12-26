Toho Animation Partners with loundraw, Bump of Chicken, Tetsuro Araki, More for Music Films Project

Creators to produce 5 short anime for project launching in spring 2023

TOHO animation announced on Monday that it is launching the TOHO animation Music Films project in spring 2023. The project is part of the overall 10th anniversary celebrations for TOHO animation .

As part of the project, TOHO animation is partnering with anime creators and music artists to create five short anime.

One of the shorts titled "COLORs" will feature director Tetsuro Araki , musicians SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]：Hata Motohiro, character designer Mai Yoneyama , and animation studio Wit Studio .

Another as-yet untitled work will feature director Namiko Ishidate and musicians Ryokuoushoku Shakai.

A third work titled "Semi" (Cicada) will feature director Mizuki Ito and musicians Hentai Shinshi Club.

A fourth short titled "Rin to" (With Rin) will feature director China and musicians CreepHyp .

Lastly, anime studio Flat Studio , musicians BUMP OF CHICKEN , and director loundraw will produce the "Tentai Kansoku" (Stargazing) short.

The short anime will release on TOHO animation 's YouTube channel.

Sources: TOHO Animation, Comic Natalie