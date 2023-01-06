To Love Ru Manga Gets New 1-Shot on January 13

New 1-shot to commemorate upcoming exhibition in Tokyo

Image via Seven Seas Entertainment © Saki Hasemi, Kentaro Yabuki, Shueisha, Seven Seas Entertainment

This year's combined sixth and seventh issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday thatwill launch a special one-shot for his and'smanga on thewebsite on January 13. The new one-shot is commemorating an exhibition of the manga in Tokyo this month.

Seven Seas has released both the To Love Ru and To Love Ru Darkness sequel manga in English, and it describes the story:

Rito Yūki is your average high school student–awkward, shy, and hopeless when it comes to confessing his feelings to the girl of his dreams. But one day, an alien princess on the run suddenly appears in his bathtub! When Rito finds himself engaged to the beautiful Lala after a misunderstanding, he becomes embroiled in the chaos of extraterrestrial politics, rival alien suitors, and harem hilarity! The story continues in To Love Ru Darkness , when Lala's younger sister Momo begins her own machinations to marry Rito…but it can only happen if he is coronated as king of their interstellar empire, which would allow him to marry as many women as he wants!

Writer Saki Hasemi and artist Kentaro Yabuki 's To Love Ru manga premiered in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2006, and Shueisha published the series in 18 volumes.

The To Love Ru Darkness sequel manga launched in Jump SQ. in 2010 and ended in March 2017. The series also has 18 volumes.

Both manga inspired two television anime series adaptations, as well as several OVAs. Sentai Filmworks has released all four television anime adaptations in North America.