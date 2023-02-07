Sega Teases New Smartphone Game in Video

Company to reveal mobile game on Friday

Sega began streaming a teaser trailer on Monday for its new smartphone game, which will be available on iOS and Android. In the video, a smartphone starts to have glitches, as it falls to the ground. The phone's screen then reveals the texts, "Sōzōseyo akarui mirai wo" (Let's make a bright future), and " Sega wo korose" (Kill Sega ) before crashing on the ground. The video continues with the cities of Tokyo, New York, Taipei, and Paris being filled with the Sega logo. The video ends with the date February 10, 2023, and the text "Sekai wa kawaru" (The world will change) on screen.

The below premiere video will go live on February 10 at 8:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EST):

Game news website Gematsu reported on Sunday that Sega had uploaded a similar trailer that revealed the game title 404 GAME RE:SET , and that stated that NieR series creator Yokō Tarō was the game's creative director. ANN could not confirm that information before the video was removed.