Original TV Anime Opus Colors Unveils 1st Video, Opening Song Artists, April 6 Debut

posted on by Egan Loo
Urashimasakatasen performs opening theme "SHINY" for anime about artists & their graders

The staff for the original television anime Opus Colors unveiled its first full promotional video, opening theme song's artists, and April 6 premiere over the past week.

The male vocal unit Urashimasakatasen performs the opening theme song "SHINY." The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on April 6 at 24:00 (effectively, April 7 at midnight).

The anime centers on the relationship between an "artist" and a "grader," in an immersive field of digital art known as "perception art" that was developed only a decade ago. Kazuya Yamanashi is the son of a couple who are considered one of the founders of perception art, while Jun Tsuzuki is his friend. Both are childhood friends with Kyo Takise, who also has influential art parents, and is also a grader.

The cast includes:

Yūma Uchida as Kazuya Yamanashi

Ryota Ohsaka as Kyo Takise

Natsuki Hanae as Jun Tsuzuki

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Michitaka Nanba

Yuichiro Umehara as Iori Haijima

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Takumi Yura

Taku Yashiro as Anju Ikaruga

Makoto Furukawa as Chiharu Sakaki

Yoshiki Nakajima as Kaede Mikuriya

Ryōta Suzuki as Mashu Kirinoe

Shugo Nakamura as Yūichi Shido

Daiki Yamashita as Kohei Tose

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Daiki Yura

Katsuyuki Konishi as Rio Nakashizu

Daisuke Ono as Makoto Yanagi

Jun Fukuyama as Naoki Yamanashi

Kaori Nazuka as Akari Yamanashi

Kousuke Toriumi as Togo Takise

Yua Takise (currently uncast)

The anime reunites the staff members of the STARMYU anime series. Rin Hinata, the creator of STARMYU, is also credited as the creator for Opus Colors. Shunsuke Tada is once again directing the anime at Magic Capsule, with Sayaka Harada once again in charge of series composition. Asami Watanabe is designing the characters.

The other staff members include:

The anime will have separate staff for its "art part," which includes painter Yuka Ōmori for "thumbnails." Rinako Sanada, the costume designer for STARMYU, is credited for "plot." Creative circle OTOIRO, with members DECO*27 and akka, are credited for production. C-Station, the studio that animated STARMYU, is credited for animation production.

Sources: Opus Colors anime's website, Comic Natalie

