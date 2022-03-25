Starmyu Anime Staff Reunite for Opus Colors 2023 TV Anime

Original anime centers on childhood friends in world of "perception art"

Universal Japan revealed at its AnimeJapan 2022 booth on Saturday that it is producing a new original television anime titled Opus Colors that will premiere in 2023.

The anime centers on the relationship between an "artist" and a "grader," in a new field of art known as "perception art." Kazuya Yamanashi is the son of a couple who are considered one of the founders of perception art, while Jun Tsuzuki is his friend. Both are childhood friends with Kyo Takise, who also has influential art parents, and is also a grader.

The anime reunites the staff members of the STARMYU anime series. Rin Hinata , the creator of STARMYU , is also credited as the creator for Opus Colors . Shunsuke Tada is once again directing the anime at C-Station , with Sayaka Harada once again in charge of series composition. Asami Watanabe is designing the characters.