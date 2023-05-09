Pokémon Developer Game Freak Makes New Project Bloom Game

Take-Two's Private Division to publish action-adventure game in company's FY 2026

Take-Two Interactive's publishing label Private Division announced on Tuesday that it will publish a new action-adventure title codenamed Project Bloom by Japanese game developer GAME FREAK . The project is expected to launch in Take-Two Interactive's fiscal year 2026 (April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026), but it is still in early development. The companies did not reveal any further details on the project.

© Private Division, Game Freak

GAME FREAK is best known for its development of the main Pokémon series of games, which it began with Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue in 1996. The company most recently developed the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, which debuted in November 2022.

Source: Business Wire via Gematsu