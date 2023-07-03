'One Piece Day' Event Streams With Live English Interpretation on July 21-22

1st time event has been streamed with English interpretation

, andannounced on Monday atthat they will stream the "Day" event with live English interpretation for the first time, dubbed over the Japanese speakers. The first day stream will be available on July 21 from 1:00 a.m. to 1:55 a.m. PDT/4:00 a.m. to 4:55 a.m. EDT. The second day stream will be available from July 21 at 5:40 p.m. PDT to July 22 at 1:30 a.m. PDT/July 21 at 8:40 p.m. EDT to July 22 at 4:30 a.m. EDT.

" One Piece Day" is a two-day event commemorating the anniversary of the debut of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. The event will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center on July 21 and 22, with a live stream on YouTube worldwide.

The event will feature a "cheering" screening of the One Piece Film Red anime on the first day, when shouting and cheering will be allowed. The second day will have a stage event featuring cast members, and announcements on One Piece merchandise, as well as other activities.

Since 2017, the Japan Anniversary Association has acknowledged July 22 as " One Piece Day," commemorating the anniversary of the manga's debut (although the manga actually launched on July 19, 1997, it was advertised as launching on July 22). One Piece Day was held on July 22-23 last year, with an accompanying YouTube livestream with English subtitles.

