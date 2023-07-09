Yuri Sci-fi Robot Anime Volicia of Pluto Streams on YouTube with English Subtitles

23-year-old AsH directed, scripted anime with sequel project planned via crowdfunding

The official website for the Volicia of Pluto -Vapor Trail Another Age 2006- ( Bōsei no Volicia: Dai Isshō: Kōka ) independent anime project began streaming the full anime on Sunday. The below video is available to watch until August 31. The video is available with English and Japanese subtitles.

A trailer for the anime is also available below.

The anime screened at Osu Cinema in Nagoya from July 3-9.

The anime stars: (character name romanizations and voice actor name romanizations are not official)

Mahiro Kusaka as Akio Hoshigami

Miho Mashiro as Ayano Umisoe

as Ayano Umisoe Rinka Haruse as Sora Yamada

Natsuki Ochiai as Honoka Satō

as Honoka Satō Miku Ichinose as Shiori Aratae

Yūto Arai as Hoshi no Sadame (Fate of the Planet)

as Hoshi no Sadame (Fate of the Planet) Yuna Hachiman as Kasumi Yamabe

Yūdai Noda as Miko 2

as Miko 2 Yui Hayashi as Miko 3

Karin Sakuragi as Miko 4

23-year-old AsH is credited as the director, editor, scriptwriter, animator, and cinematographer. nagiha composed the music, and Kona a.k.a. Fukutarau was in charge of sound effects. Zerogosha is credited with production cooperation.

The anime takes place in 2006, and centers on Akio Hoshigami, who due to a leg injury is forced to give up on her dream of being a track-and-field star. Akio and her friend Ayano Umisoe move on to high school together. Amidst new activities and meeting new friends, Akio gradually starts acting like herself again. Then one day Ayano suddenly disappears.

A sequel to the project is currently being crowdfunded on the Campfire platform. As of press time the project has raised 440,500 yen (about US$3,100) of its 1 million yen (about US$7,040) goal. The Campfire campaign runs until August 31, and if funded, the sequel is slated for winter 2024.

AsH has previously released two other anime. The 35-minute Gekijōban Vapor Trail anime released in 2021 and is available on AsH's YouTube channel with English subtitles. AsH's 25-minute Penetrate Blue -Vapor Trail Another Age 2824- anime released in 2022 and is also available on YouTube.