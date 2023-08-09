News
Hana no Ko Lunlun Anime Remade for China
posted on by Alex Mateo
Toei Animation (Shanghai), Tencent produce remake of Flower Girl anime
Tencent announced at the Tencent Video Animation Festival 2023 on Tuesday that the 1979 television anime Hana no Ko Lunlun (Lunlun the Flower Child) is getting a remake in China by Toei Animation's Shanghai subsidiary and Tencent Video, a video distribution division of Tencent Group. The companies unveiled a visual:
Toei Animation's original anime debuted in February 1979 and aired for 50 episodes. The series got a movie in March 1980.
The story follows the Flower Girl Lunlun, who must find the Rainbow Flower so that a new ruler can take up the throne of the Flower Planet King.
Sources: Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo), MoCa News