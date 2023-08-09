Hana no Ko Lunlun Anime Remade for China

Tencent announced at the Tencent Video Animation Festival 2023 on Tuesday that the 1979 television anime Hana no Ko Lunlun ( Lunlun the Flower Child ) is getting a remake in China by Toei Animation 's Shanghai subsidiary and Tencent Video, a video distribution division of Tencent Group. The companies unveiled a visual:

© TAE・TAES・Tencent・Wawayu All Rights Reserved.

Toei Animation 's original anime debuted in February 1979 and aired for 50 episodes. The series got a movie in March 1980.

The story follows the Flower Girl Lunlun, who must find the Rainbow Flower so that a new ruler can take up the throne of the Flower Planet King.