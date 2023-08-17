Fanfare/Ponent Mon Requests Customers to Not Order Books Directly from Website

© 2002-2011 Ponent Mon

In an email sent out on Tuesday,publisher Stephen Robson asked customers to not order books through the company's website due to not being able to access the website himself, after his publishing partnerpassed away in May earlier this year.

Robson explained that Reuveni passed away at 72 years old in May due to cancer, and that Reuveni had kept the access details to the company's website memorized. With his death, Robson cannot access or alter the website, and thus has no access to orders and payments customers have made through the website. Robson advises customers to order from other retailers where the company's books are available

Fanfare / Ponent Mon formed as a partnership between Stephen Robson's Fanfare and Amiram Reuveni 's Ponent Mon in 2003. The publisher is best known in the manga world for publishing multiple titles from late manga creator Jiro Taniguchi .

Source: The Beat (Dean Simons)