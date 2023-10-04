How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer Manga Gets TV Anime

Nana Aokawa 's How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer ( Gо̄kon ni Ittara Onna ga Inakatta Hanashi ) manga is getting a television anime. A new official website and Twitter account opened on Tuesday, and they unveil a trailer and visual:

Aokawa also shared illustrations to commemorate the announcement:

Square Enix Manga has licensed the series, and it publishes it on Manga UP! . The company describes the story:

College student Tokiwa gets invited to a mixer by his female classmate Suo. But when he arrives with his friends, they're greeted by three dazzlingly handsome men?! But as the two groups get to know each other, they find themselves getting closer in unexpected ways.

Aokawa debuted the manga on pixiv in March 2020 and on Square Enix 's manga website Gangan Online in February 2021. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on April 12, and the sixth volume will ship on October 12.