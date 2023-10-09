Crunchyroll Settles in Class Action Suit Regarding User Information Privacy

© Crunchyroll, LLC

andreached a settlement on September 15 in a class action lawsuit between them and Salvador Beltran, Jr., Eli Gross, and others, makingusers in the United States eligible for payment of approximately US$30 (the exact amount is not yet known). Users in the U.S. who have registered, streamed, or otherwise used thewebsite or app are eligible for payment.

Eligible users must submit a claim form by December 12, 2023.

The class action lawsuit alleged that Crunchyroll violated the United States' Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing subscribers' personally identifiable information to Facebook and other third-party companies. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll denied the claim, but have decided to settle "to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with continuing the case."

Beltran and others filed the class action lawsuit in the District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in September 2022.

Source: Kroll Settlement Administration