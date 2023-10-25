Nazuna Miki's 'Mukuware Nakatta Murabito A, Kizoku ni Hirowarete Dekiai Sareru Ue ni' Novels Get Anime

Miki launched novel series in May 2020

Mukuwa Renakatta Murabito A, Kizoku ni Hirowarete Dekiai Sareru Ue ni : Jitsu wa Motteita Densetsu-kyū no Kami Skill mo Kakusei Shita

The official Twitter account for's Dash X Bunko light novel imprint revealed on Wednesday that'snovel series is getting an anime adaptation. The sixth volume of the novel series also announced the anime on the same day.

The story follows Mateo, who is reincarnated as the grandson of an aristocrat. He learns to use ancient magic and hatch dragon eggs. The emperor hears of his magical power and checks it out, but he has a secret identity...

The novel series debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in May 2020. Shueisha began publishing the novels in 2021. Suzume Kumo launched a manga adaptation on Dash x Comic in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on May 19.

Miki and Namoshiro Tanahashi launched the Died a Slave, Reborn a Noble: Becoming the Strongest With a Daughter Who's Older Than Me manga on Square Enix 's manga website Gangan Online in March 2021.

Miki debuted the My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ( Level 1 dakedo Unique Skill de Saikyō desu ) web novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in February 2017. Miki and artist Subachi then launched series as a print light novel series in September 2017.

Source: Dash X Bunko's Twitter account