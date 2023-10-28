Capcom Develops New REX Game Engine

Company will gradually upgrade current RE ENGINE to next-generation level

CAPCOM announced in a 22-minute streamed presentation intended for developers on Thursday that it is developing a next-generation game engine titled "REX ENGINE."

In the above video, the company first explains its current RE ENGINE, which started development in 2014. The company has released games such as Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 remake, Devil May Cry 5, Monster Hunter Rise, Street Fighter 6 , and more using the engine. CAPCOM is currently developing almost all of its titles using RE ENGINE, including the upcoming Dragon's Dogma 2 game.

At about 20:10 in the above video, CAPCOM highlights the challenges with the current RE ENGINE, and the need for "a new standard of engine." The company then introduces "Codename REX: RE neXt ENGINE." The engine will gradually introduce new RE+X technology into the existing RE ENGINE instead of building a new engine from scratch. CAPCOM will thereby upgrade the current RE ENGINE to the next-generation level.