Megumi Hayashibara Steps Down as Voice of Hello Kitty After 33 Years

Hayashibara announces 'graduation' on character's birthday

Voice actressannounced on her blog on Wednesday that she is stepping down as the voice of's mascot character. Hayashibara has voiced the character since 1990. (November 1 is the daycelebrates as the character's birthday, andis marking the character's 50th anniversary next year.)

Hayashibara has voiced the character through numerous anime films, original video anime ( OVA ) projects, and television anime series centering on the character, including 16 separate anime works, as well as cameo appearances of the character in other projects.

Hayashibara is one of the industry's most prolifice voice actresses, especially during the 90s and early 2000s. She has also performed theme songs for many of the anime she has starred in, one of the first voice actors to do so. She has starred in and performed theme songs for such anime as 3x3 Eyes , Ranma ½ , Slayers , Saber Marionette R , Sorcerer Hunters , Love Hina , and Shaman King . Yen Press has released her memoir The Characters Taught Me Everything in English.