Denpa Ningen/The Denpa Men RPGs Get New Release for Switch on July 22

The New Denpa Men free-to-play game launches as timed exclusive on Switch

Genius Sonority announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday that it will release The New Denpa Men ( New Denpa Ningen no RPG FREE in Japan), a free-to-play game in The Denpa Men ( Denpa Ningen ) series, for release as a timed exclusive for Nintendo Switch on July 22.

Genius Sorority released the first Denpa Ningen no RPG game for Nintendo 3DS in Japan in February 2012. Nintendo released the game in North America and Europe later that year with the title The Denpa Men: They Came By Wave . The game received three more installments on Nintendo 3DS, two of which ( The Denpa Men 2: Beyond the Waves and The Denpa Men 3: The Rise of Digitoll ) received Western releases. The Denpa Men RPG Free! , the first free-to-play game in the series, was released in Japan in July 2014. Genius Sorority released all four installments in the series digitally.

The New Denpa Ningen no RPG game arrived for smartphones in February 2017.

In the games, players capture the titular Denpa Men to create a party and tackle dungeons. Players use cameras to find nearby Denpa Men in their surroundings and capture them.