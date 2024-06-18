Fairy Tail Gets Sequel RPG for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC in Winter

Koei Tecmo announced during on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday it and Gust 's Fairy Tail 2 sequel role-playing game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam :

The company will release the game in winter 2024.

In the sequel, players control Natsu, Lucy, and more Fairy Tail guild members in the series' Alvarez Empire Arc. There will be new "Character Stories" and an original story, "Key to Hidden Secrets," featuring events that take place after the final battle.

Koei Tecmo and Gust 's first Fairy Tail RPG debuted for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in July 2020. The game was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006, and ended in July 2017.

The manga has inspired four television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in English.