Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch Game's Announcement Trailer Reveals 2025 Release

Game restarted development in January 2019 after original 2017 announcement

Nintendo unveiled on Tuesday during its Nintendo Direct livestream an announcement trailer for its Metroid Prime 4 game, and it reveals the new title Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and 2025 release window for for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo announced a Metroid Prime 4 game at E3 in 2017, but restarted its development in January 2019 at Retro Studios, Nintendo 's American subsidiary that developed the original Metroid Prime game.

Nintendo released Metroid Prime Remastered , a remastered Switch version of the 2002 Metroid Prime GameCube game, digiitally and physically in the West in February 2023, and in Japan on March 2023.

The original Metroid Prime game launched for GameCube in 2002. The Metroid Prime 2: Echoes GameCube game followed in 2004, and the Metroid Prime 3: Corruption game debuted for Nintendo Wii in 2007. The first two main games in the series also received ports for Nintendo Wii.

Metroid Dread launched for Switch in October 2021. This was be the first 2D non-remake game in the Metroid series in over 19 years since the release of Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance in 2002.