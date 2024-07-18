Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy Game Gets Switch Release in 2024

Touhou Project fan game debuted for PC on April 3

Phoenixx confirmed on Thursday that it will release GAMEPULSE's Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy fan game for Nintendo Switch in 2024. The company streamed a trailer:

The release will support English and Simplified Chinese. The game features an Arcade mode, Practice Mode, and Challenge Mode boss fights.

Phoenixx describes the 2D bullet hell action game:

When the mysterious Nightmare Miko kidnaps the princess of the Misty Lake, only Cirno, the Hero of Ice, can save her on a rescue mission across the Tokyo-esque Gensokyo. Board the Bunny Train and travel through beloved Touhou locales such as the Silent Village, Kapparena, and more to gather allies and free the princess. There may be more to this mysterious kidnapping than meets the eye…

The Touhou Project game debuted for PC via Steam on April 3.

Source: Press release