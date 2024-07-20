Inti Creates Reveals Divine Dynamo Flamefrit 2D Action Game

Game that started as April Fool's Day joke will release this winter

Inti Creates revealed at the BitSummit Drift event on Friday that it is developing the Divine Dynamo Flamefrit game and will release the game in winter 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam , PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Inti Creates describes the game:

"Divine Dynamo Flamefrit" is a 2D action game inspired by classic games and anime.

Play as the hero Yuto in top-down slashing adventure stages, and pilot the magical robot Flamefrit for first-person boss battles!

Master both styles of gameplay to restore peace to the parallel world of Hologard!

Inti Creates explained at a stage presentation at BitSummit Drift on Saturday that the game started out as one of the imaginary games created for the company's upcoming Card-en-Ciel game. The staff had originally created a trailer for the fake game as an April Fool's Day joke, but because the trailer received a good reaction, the staff decided to turn the April Fool's Day joke into a full game.

Inti Creates ' Card-en-Ciel card-battling RPG will launch on October 24 for Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .