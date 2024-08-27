News
'Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you' Game Gets Switch Remake in 2025
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Konami announced during the Japanese version of the streamed Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday that it is developing a remake of its Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you game titled Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional for the Switch. The remake will launch in 2025.
The game is a remake of the dating simulation franchise's Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you game for the PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and PC, which shipped on those platforms in 1995, 1996, and 1997, respectively. The game is itself a remake of the original 1994 Tokimeki Memorial PC Engine game.
The new game will have new illustrations while featuring the same script and voice acting.
The game inspired a two-episode original video anime (OVA) adaptation in 1999 by Studio Pierrot.