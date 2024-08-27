'Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you' Game Gets Switch Remake in 2025

Konami announced during the Japanese version of the streamed Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday that it is developing a remake of its Tokimeki Memorial : forever with you game titled Tokimeki Memorial : forever with you Emotional for the Switch. The remake will launch in 2025.

The game is a remake of the dating simulation franchise 's Tokimeki Memorial : forever with you game for the PlayStation , Sega Saturn, and PC, which shipped on those platforms in 1995, 1996, and 1997, respectively. The game is itself a remake of the original 1994 Tokimeki Memorial PC Engine game.

The new game will have new illustrations while featuring the same script and voice acting.

The game inspired a two-episode original video anime ( OVA ) adaptation in 1999 by Studio Pierrot .