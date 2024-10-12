Sonic Wings/Aero Fighters Shooting Game Franchise Develops 1st New Game in 26 Years

Announcement event to be held on November 8

Hamster Corporation announced during the live-streamed 502nd "Arcade Archiver Super Volley '91 Special" on Thursday that the Sonic Wings game franchise, known as Aero Fighters outside Japan, will receive a new game for the first time in 26 years.

Success Corporation's Shinya Nagatomo is producing the new game. Former Video System composer Sōshi Hosoi and singer Suzuka are also involved with the project. Hosoi was the one who came up with the project concept.

The company will hold an event at Exbar Tokyo Plus, a beer and game bar in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, on November 8 to present more information about the new game, including its platform or platforms.

Video System released the first Sonic Wings/Aero Fighters vertical-scrolling shooting game in arcades in 1992. The game was ported to the Super Famicom/ Nintendo Entertainment System in 1993. The game received several sequels, with Sonic Wings 2 and Sonic Wings 3 launching for the Neo Geo. Sonic Wings Special launched for arcades in 1996, and Aero Fighters Assault/Sonic Wings Assault launched for the Nintendo 64 in 1997.