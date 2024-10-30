News
Seven Seas Licenses Seduced by the Demon King: A Sensual Rebirth, Wolf's Daughter: A Werewolf's Tale, 5 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Also licensed: My Younger Knight Takes Care of Me in Another World, Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs audiobook, Witch and Mercenary audiobook
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: Seduced by the Demon King: A Sensual Rebirth
Creator(s): FOXIES
Release Date: April 2025 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)
Summary:
Haruka's life has hit a dead end—her career is stalled, and her love life is nonexistent. But everything changes when a shooting star crashes at her feet, revealing a sinfully handsome man who claims to be the Demon King. Even more shocking, he insists Haruka was once his sworn enemy, a saint, in a past life. Though she has no memory of their shared history, he seems to know everything about her.
Bent on revenge, the Demon King vows to take Haruka on a journey of exquisite ecstasy, only to plunge her into the depths of despair. His motives may be dark, but the offer of passion and adventure is far more enticing than her mundane reality. Is she ready to embrace the pleasure—and the peril—that comes with surrendering to a demon's touch?
Title: My Younger Knight Takes Care of Me in Another World
Creator(s): Nekonomori Shima
Release Date: May 2025 (volume 1, Seven Seas BL Label imprint)
Summary:
Mitsuki is an ordinary thirty-something office worker leading a monotonous 9-to-5 life. His hum-drum routine is suddenly shattered when he tries to help a girl in distress, only to be unexpectedly transported to a different world. While the girl is meant to be there, Mitsuki is out of place, and nobody knows what to do with him. Fortunately, Volk, a striking and noble knight, takes it upon himself to care for Mitsuki–even gently tending to him after he's rendered unconscious from an injury. But when Mitsuki comes to, it's not Volk next to him but a large black wolf! Just who–or what–is Volk and how is Mitsuki expected to survive in this unfamiliar world?
Fall in love in another world with this brand-new BL isekai romance!
Title: Wolf’s Daughter: A Werewolf’s Tale
Creator(s): Yuki Kodama
Release Date: June 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Tsukina is an average high school girl with a supernatural secret—one that even she is unaware of. After an encounter with a man named Hayate, Tsukina begins to realize she's not entirely human. Her great athletic ability, her enhanced sight at night, even the reason she craves raw meat, all comes down to one answer: She's a werewolf. But every answer leads her to more questions. Who is she really? What does any of this mean? Just where will Tsukina's journey of self discovery lead her?
Title: Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs audiobook
Creator(s): Yomu Mishima, Monda
Release Date: October 31 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary:
Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Can Leon spark a revolution to change this new world order?
Title: Witch and Mercenary audiobook
Creator(s): Chohokiteki Kaeru, Kanase Bench
Release Date: October 31 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)
Summary:
Nothing in this world is more dangerous than a witch. The epitome of fear and terror, they can summon floods on a whim, conjure balls of fire out of the air, or even destroy entire countries overnight. Incur their wrath, and no one is safe.At least, that's what everyone thinks, and it's the very reason they all want Siasha dead. After yet another violent battle for her life, she teams up with Zig, a mercenary, and they depart for unknown lands to find somewhere she can live in peace. But is the pair any match for the lost magic and vicious monstrosities that lie ahead?
Title: Sensei's Mail-Order Food: The Complete BL Manga Collection
Creator(s): Yuuri Eda, Asumiko Nakamura
Release Date: June 2025 (Seven Seas BL Label imprint)
Summary:
When erotic novelist Enomura Haruka and shojo artist Nakata Miruku are brought together by their publisher to collaborate on a new manga, it seems like a perfect match—until the two meet in person and realize just how different they are! Haruka is a bit of a sadist with a cool-guy personality, and he immediately clashes with Miruku, who's something of a masochist and doesn't match his bright shojo style at all. There's one thing the two have in common, however—their love of gourmet food, especially the mail-order variety. Can their passion for amazing food bridge the gap between them? Or could food be the catalyst that causes their passions to boil over? Includes reviews of real gourmet food items from Japan!
Title: Bastard manhwa
Creator(s): Carnby Kim, Youngchan Hwang
Release Date: May 2025 (volume 1, Seven Seas Webtoon imprint)
Summary:
High school life is hard enough, but it's even harder for Seon Jin. A sickly disabled boy, Jin might as well be invisible. No one ever pays attention to him, except for the bullies who prey on him for being weak. Jin, however, keeps a very dark secret—there's a serial killer in his house...and it's his father!
Full of unexpected twists and shocking reveals, this hit psychological thriller snatched the top spot as the most-read webtoon only a few months after its release.
Source: Press release