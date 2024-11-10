×
IDOLM@STER Million Live! Concerts on November 9-10 Delayed Due to COVID-19

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Several performers tested positive for COVID-19 since November 7

© Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
The official website for Bandai Namco Entertainment's The IDOLM@STER franchise announced on Friday that "The IDOLM@STER Million Live! 11th Live" concerts scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Aichi Sky Expo center have been postponed, due to several performers testing positive for COVID-19 since November 7. The staff will post updates on ticket refunds and when the performances would be rescheduled, as soon as details are finalized.

Namco Bandai Games released the original game for The IDOLM@STER Million Live! in 2013 as a spinoff of the main IDOLM@STER game series. The game initially featured the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as welll as 37 new characters. The game allowed players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017.

The IDOLM@STER Million Live! television anime first had its three-week, three-part theatrical screenings in Japan, starting in August 2023. The anime then made its television premiere on TV Tokyo and five other affiliates in October 2023.

The anime follows the growth from the initial stages of Mirai Kasuga and the other idols.

Source: The IDOLM@STER franchise's website and X/Twitter account via Otakomu

