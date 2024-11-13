Ragnarok X: Next Generation Mobile Game Reveals November 20 Launch in Japan

Game launched in Southeast Asia in 2021

GungHo Online Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the Ragnarok X: Next Generation mobile game will launch in Japan for iOS and Android on November 20. Pre-registration for the game has also started.

Image via Ragnarok X: Next Generation game's Japanese website ©Gravity Co., Ltd. & Lee MyoungJin(studio DTDS). ©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Game publisher Nuverse first launched the game for iOS and Android in Southeast Asia in 2021. The game's PC version launched in June 2023.

The game features a new server, limitless cross-server PvP battles, easier daily quests, and a new map, the City of Sky. The game also features several classes such as Mechanic, Warlock, Archbishop, Rune Knight, Ranger, Guillotine Cross, Hyper Novice, and two other upcoming classes.

