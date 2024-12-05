Tetris The Grandmaster 4 - Absolute Eye Game Announced for PC in March

Game originally announced in September 2009

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the The Grand Master game series announced on Tuesday the Tetris The Grandmaster 4 - Absolute Eye game that will launch for PC via Steam by the end of March 2025.

The original game was first announced in September 2009 for the Sega RingWide, before development was canceled in 2010. The game later resumed development. After game developer Arika lost the license for the Tetris branding, it was renamed to The Grand Master 2015 in 2015 and also began location testing in Japan and the U.S.

The original Tetris: The Grand Master game debuted in arcades in 1998 and was followed by three sequels, including the Japan-exclusive Xbox title Tetris: The Grand Master Ace .

Sega released Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in December 2020, and for PC via Steam in March 2021.

