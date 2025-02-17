Chinjao Musume, Tama Nogami's Hitozuma no Kuchibiru wa Kan Chūhai no Aji ga Shite Manga Gets Anime This Year

Manga about college student's encounters with married women launched in 2021

An official X/Twitter account opened on Monday to announce the anime adaptation of writer Chinjao Musume and artist Tama Nogami 's Hitozuma no Kuchibiru wa Kan Chūhai no Aji ga Shite (A Married Woman's Lips Taste Like Canned Chūhai) manga, which will premiere this year. Nogami drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:

Image via Hitozuma no Kuchibiru wa Kan Chūhai no Aji ga Shite anime's X/Twitter account © Tama Nogami

The omnibus manga centers on college student Tsuyoshi, who loves drinking strong canned chūhai, and his encounters with various married women. The Japanese word chūhai is said to be originally an abbreviation of Shōchū Highball, but it generally refers to a drink made by mixing shōchū and carbonated water.

WWWave's Deregula label is producing the anime as its second announced anime after Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! .

Musume and Nogami launched the ongoing manga on Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website in February 2021. Kodansha started publishing the manga's "Luxurious full-color strong edition" of compiled book volumes in June 2024. The third volume released on November 20.