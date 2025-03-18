Live-Action Dr. Ashura Series Reveals More Cast Members

The staff for the live-action television series of Ryō Koshino 's Dr. Ashura manga announced new cast members for the series on Sunday.

Image via Fuji TV © Fuji Television Network, Inc.

The cast includes (top row, left to right):

Kōsuke Suzuki as Matayoshi Kongō, the eccentric head of surgery

as Matayoshi Kongō, the eccentric head of surgery Atsuro Watabe as Makoto Tamon, Shura's former boss

as Makoto Tamon, Shura's former boss Nagisa Katahira as Yuri Agon, Board chairman of the hospital

Koyuki as Naomi Rokudou, a plastic surgeon returning from the U.S.

Shirō Sano as Katsuji Fudō, Director of the hospital

as Katsuji Fudō, Director of the hospital Seiichi Tanabe as Shūji Ōguro, head of the ER

as Shūji Ōguro, head of the ER Yoshiyoshi Arakawa as Tarou Bonten, a cardiovascular surgeon from the Touou University Hospital

(second row, left to right):

The series will air on Fuji TV 's Wednesday 10:00 p.m. "Shin-Sui 10 Drama) timeslot starting on April 16.

Wakana Matsumoto ( Kamen Rider Den-O, live-action Cells at Work! ) stars as protagonist Shura Anno.

The manga's story centers on Shura Anno, a talented emergency room doctor who has an unusual desire for life-threatening situations. She does not turn down any patient and she uses every means to save them.

Koshino serialized the manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine from 2015 to 2016. Nihonbungeisha published three compiled book volumes of the manga. It will also publish a two-volume new edition of the manga on April 11, which includes a special new one-shot story.

Koshino launched his Machi-Isha Jumbo manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Gendai magazine in 2011, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired the live-action Town Doctor Jumbo!! series, in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.