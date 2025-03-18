×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Live-Action Dr. Ashura Series Reveals More Cast Members

posted on by Anita Tai
Kōsuke Suzuki, Atsuro Watabe, Nagisa Katahira, others join cast of April 16 series

The staff for the live-action television series of Ryō Koshino's Dr. Ashura manga announced new cast members for the series on Sunday.

Cast photo for live-action Dr. Ashura TV series
Image via Fuji TV
© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

The cast includes (top row, left to right):

(second row, left to right):
  • Koyuki as Naomi Rokudou, a plastic surgeon returning from the U.S.
  • Shirō Sano as Katsuji Fudō, Director of the hospital
  • Seiichi Tanabe as Shūji Ōguro, head of the ER
  • Yoshiyoshi Arakawa as Tarou Bonten, a cardiovascular surgeon from the Touou University Hospital

The series will air on Fuji TV's Wednesday 10:00 p.m. "Shin-Sui 10 Drama) timeslot starting on April 16.

Wakana Matsumoto (Kamen Rider Den-O, live-action Cells at Work!) stars as protagonist Shura Anno.

The manga's story centers on Shura Anno, a talented emergency room doctor who has an unusual desire for life-threatening situations. She does not turn down any patient and she uses every means to save them.

Koshino serialized the manga in Nihonbungeisha's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine from 2015 to 2016. Nihonbungeisha published three compiled book volumes of the manga. It will also publish a two-volume new edition of the manga on April 11, which includes a special new one-shot story.

Koshino launched his Machi-Isha Jumbo manga series in Kodansha's Weekly Gendai magazine in 2011, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired the live-action Town Doctor Jumbo!! series, in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sources: Dr. Ashura series' official website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives