A,I developed Super Robot Wars games for GBA, DS, 3DS

Super Robot Wars

A,I, a game developer best known for developing-based installments of thegame series starting in the 1990s, began bankruptcy proceedings in the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court on March 10. (The company's name was pronounced in Japanese as "Ei-Ai" and written in Roman characters as "A,I.")

AI developed the games Super Robot Wars 64 for the Nintendo 64 platform, as well as the Super Robot Wars A , Super Robot Wars R , Super Robot Wars D , and Super Robot Wars J for the Game Boy Advance, Super Robot Wars GC for the Gamecube (as well as the game's Super Robot Wars XO Xbox 360 port), Super Robot Wars W , Super Robot Wars K , and Super Robot Wars L for the Nintendo DS, Super Robot Wars UX and Super Robot Wars BX for the Nintendo 3DS.

A,I also developed Twin Cobra , Bonk 3 , Bomberman GB 3 , the Kokoro Connect : Yochi Random based on the light novel and anime franchise , and co-developed the Full Metal Panic! Fight: Who Dares Wins PlayStation 4 game alongside mainline Super Robot Wars developer B.B.Studio (now Bandai Namco Forge Digitals).



