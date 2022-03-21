Promoted: A Program Called Anime Songs Party! Will Start on Sunday the 3rd of April
On this program, you will be connected with anime fans all over the world by singing anime songs together.
The hosts of this show are Yohei Onishi, a singer of anime songs and Tokusatsu (special effects movies)
and Singing Cosplayer Hikari, a popular cover singer worldwide.
A new show called, “ANIME SONGS PARTY!” will start broadcasting on Sunday the 3rd of April and this program will be on Nippon Cultural Broadcasting, a Japanese radio station. This new program aims to connect anime fans around the world by participating in the program singing their cover songs of anime.
This program welcomes sessions which were done by all anime fans around the world. All anime fans can enjoy anime songs by sharing their own singing content through various different platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
‘Anime Songs’, which have been very popular in Japan, have now spread popularity to the world, alongside the great movement of Japanese Anime worldwide. Anime songs have been loved by many people in different countries and regions despite the fact that they are sung in Japanese and people who don't understand Japanese might have language barriers.
This new program called, “ANIME SONGS PARTY!” will introduce the content from anime fans including'videos of them singing anime songs' and ‘videos of them playing the anime songs’. On the program, anime songs sound samples will be uploaded through YouTube and YouTube Shorts. This way the viewer can use the sample as their Karaoke sound source to sing anime songs.
Also, the sound and movie which are uploaded with the hashtag ‘#ANIMESONGSPARTY’ will be shared on the program. Furthermore, the hosts will join the listener's sessions and the cover songs which were created on the program will be spread to the world.
The hosts of the program are Yohei Onishi and Singing Cosplayer Hikari.
Yohei Onishi is a singer of anime songs as well as songs for Tokusatsu (special effects movies).
He sang the opening theme song of TV anime “Sasaki and Miyano”, the opening theme song of “Mashin Sentai Kirameiger” and the theme song for the TV series of, “Shin ・Hana no keiji'.
Singing Cosplayer Hikari, who is a worldwide cover singer, is the other host. She has been very active as a YouTuber and a TikToker. She covered the Vocaloid song, ‘Yume To Hazakura’ by Hatsune Miku in April 2021 and this song ranked No.1 in various J-POP charts in 14 countries. Another of her cover songs, 'Muscles Please!' was a collaboration with Nakayama Kinni-kun and is also getting great attention inside and outside of Japan.
Also, the video of Singing Cosplayer Hikari and Yohei Onishi's session in the studio has been released. There is a comment from both of them included in this video.
URL : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MInljgFB4BE
“ANIME SONGS PARTY!” is a collaboration with various media and events outside of Japan which are related to Anime and Japanese culture.
After the program is on air, the videos including studio sessions will be shared on YouTube channels of various media like, ‘Anime News Network’, ‘Manga News’ (France) ,‘HYPER JAPAN’ (U.K.) and ‘GwiGwi’(Indonesia). In this way, the cover songs which were created by anime fans will be shared and spread to all Anime fans around the world.
The program will welcome guests such as anime singers, actors, actresses, comedians and YouTubers, as well as anyone who wants to join and sing cover songs from all over the world. The first guest for the program, which will air on Sunday the 3rd of April, is Hironobu Kageyama.
His songs from his latest original album, ‘Hangeki no Ouchi Rock’, released on Friday the 18th of March 2022, will be introduced during this program. He will also play a session of selected anime songs which he especially has loved, from the studio.
In the program, they encourage hearing your opinion about the program by email. Please write to them about your opinion about the program, comments for the hosts, and any request you may have.
Here is the email address for the program.
[email protected]
< Information about the new program >
-Title: ANIME SONGS PARTY!
-On air time in Japan: Nippon Cultural Broadcasting, FM91.6MHz/AM1134kHz/radiko.jp
Every Sunday from 8:30PM to 8:45PM(JST)
First program will start on Sunday the 3rd of April.
First Guest is Hironobu Kageyama
-Hosts: Yohei Onishi, Singing Cosplayer Hikari
-Email address : [email protected]
We are looking for participants who want to join our program to sing cover songs. Please contact us by email.
-website for the program: https://www.joqr.co.jp/party/
-YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeMYBiRLAcB96Klps7rC2jg
-Twitter: https://twitter.com/animesongsparty
recommended hashtag is … #ANIMESONGSPARTY
-TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@animesongsparty
-Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/animesongsparty/
