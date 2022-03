Promoted: A Program Called Anime Songs Party! Will Start on Sunday the 3rd of April

A program called, “ANIME SONGS PARTY!'', will start on Sunday the 3rd of April.

On this program, you will be connected with anime fans all over the world by singing anime songs together.

The hosts of this show are Yohei Onishi , a singer of anime songs and Tokusatsu (special effects movies)

and Singing Cosplayer Hikari, a popular cover singer worldwide.

A new show called, “ANIME SONGS PARTY!” will start broadcasting on Sunday the 3rd of April and this program will be on, a Japanese radio station. This new program aims to connect anime fans around the world by participating in the program singing their cover songs of anime.This program welcomes sessions which were done by all anime fans around the world. All anime fans can enjoy anime songs by sharing their own singing content through various different platforms likeand TikTok.‘Anime Songs’, which have been very popular in Japan, have now spread popularity to the world, alongside the great movement of Japanese Anime worldwide. Anime songs have been loved by many people in different countries and regions despite the fact that they are sung in Japanese and people who don't understand Japanese might have language barriers.This new program called, “ANIME SONGS PARTY!” will introduce the content from anime fans including'videos of them singing anime songs' and ‘videos of them playing the anime songs’. On the program, anime songs sound samples will be uploaded throughandShorts. This way the viewer can use the sample as their Karaoke sound source to sing anime songs.Also, the sound and movie which are uploaded with the hashtagwill be shared on the program. Furthermore, the hosts will join the listener's sessions and the cover songs which were created on the program will be spread to the world.The hosts of the program areand SingingHikari.is a singer of anime songs as well as songs for Tokusatsu (special effects movies).He sang the opening theme song of TV anime “”, the opening theme song of “Mashin Sentai Kirameiger” and the theme song for the TV series of, “Shin ・Hana no keiji'.SingingHikari, who is a worldwide cover singer, is the other host. She has been very active as a YouTuber and a TikToker. She covered the Vocaloid song, ‘Yume To Hazakura’ by Hatsune Miku in April 2021 and this song ranked No.1 in variouscharts in 14 countries. Another of her cover songs, 'Muscles Please!' was a collaboration with Nakayama Kinni-kun and is also getting great attention inside and outside of Japan.Also, the video of SingingHikari and's session in the studio has been released. There is a comment from both of them included in this video.URL : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MInljgFB4BE

