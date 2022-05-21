How would you rate episode 7 of

I'm Quitting Heroing ?

Another strong showing from I'm Quitting Heroing . Even if some of the particulars are a bit silly, the overall thrust of the episode is well-thought-out and down to earth.

The core concept here is that Edvard is a great warrior but not a great teacher for his troops. This is an idea I seldom see addressed in anime… or any media for that matter. Oftentimes the person who is the “best” at something is also portrayed as the best teacher of that skill. Simply put, that's not really how it works in real life. Teaching is a particular skill on its own, and for educators, being able to break down complex ideas and work with someone who does not understand them is just as important as being able to perform in a given area.

So having our hero teach Edvard how to be a teacher is a good approach for the episode. I particularly like that he decides to do this by essentially putting Edvard in his troops' shoes. By reminding Edvard what it is like to be ignorant and out of your depth in a given situation, he reminds Edvard that teaching is not just about effort but understanding. This also has the nice knock-on effect of reminding Edvard of why his troops look up to him, furthering strengthening their bonds.

The ancient robots boast some… interesting designs. They sort of have a Biblically Accurate Bionicle vibe to them, which somehow ends up making them a lot less interesting than they should be. It's another example of the middling visuals of this series: it's never awful to the point of being disruptive, but there are shots where nearly everything in the scene looks flat. At least we get that sequence of Echidna going wild with her magic spells and blasting them to close out the episode.

I'm not sure I would go so far as to say this series is a must-watch, but it is consistently above average.

