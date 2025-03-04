How would you rate episode 46 of

Wow, they are dropping the past couple of episodes and moving on to something completely different. I knew this was going to happen, but this show has had some of the weirdest pacing of any show this season. I can't think of another anime that dropped everything in the middle of an arc to go off and do a completely different arc instead. I'm sure this tournament will tie back to Shangri-La Frontier in some manner. Oikatzo even reveals that the main reason why he wants Sunraku and Arthur on his team is because this brand-new fighting game uses the same game engine as Shangri-La Frontier . Therefore, people who have already put hundreds of hours into that game should have an advantage. This is also a good opportunity to get some character-building moments between Sunraku, Arthur, and Oikatzo as this is the first time they meet in real life.

I'm keeping an open mind. I have to point out how weird this whole thing is, otherwise, I think I'll blow a gasket. The episode itself was fine. A lot of it was just setup and exposition with some humorous character writing thrown in there, but it's nothing we haven't seen before. I think this is probably the episode where we have spent the most time outside of a video game and I like that Sunraku never revealing his face is starting to become a running gag even in the real world. Everyone is still cheeky and acting like total dicks to each other, but that's part of the charm of this group dynamic. Except this time we have a fourth member who doesn't know how to handle the unorthodox situation and I don't blame her. This new character Megumi wanting to test Arthur and Sunraku's capabilities makes sense and I'm looking forward to the fight that will take place next week. Still, I wonder where this season is going to end. You don't think this season would stop in the middle of a new arc it just started, do you?

