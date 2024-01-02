How would you rate episode 12 of

The Kingdoms of Ruin ?

Doroka is the only good part of this show. She's precious, sweet, kind, and self-deprecating -- and in this episode, we got to see her level up and turn into some She-Ra, Sailor Moon, Utena -inspired witch warrior. Loved it.

The rest of this anime continues to disappoint. The animation remains hard to watch. Adonis still rubs me the wrong way. I'm not too fond of his interactions with Doroka, he's constantly putting her down, and even if it's playful from his perspective, it's not what her fragile self-esteem needs.

I also hate how he's always like "Chloe is the only one for me" -- cmon, man!? Just lighten up and see what blossoms with Doroka. She rocks!? Oh, well. His loss. Though, I must admit the romantic tension between Doroka and Adonis is sometimes cute.

This one left me with a lot of questions per usual. What's the Incarnation? I am assuming it's Doroka and Dorothea related. Cowboy hat says Adonis and Doroka look like the queen and "him"? WHO!? Also, what were all those nations? One of them consisting of pregnant ladies? Why is the queen just running around town? It's such a weird show. We shall see what next week brings! HAPPY NEW YEAR!

