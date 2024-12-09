ANN Reader's Choice Awards 2024: Nominations Now Open!

Welcome readers, to the first annual Anime News Network Reader's Choice Awards. As ANN's editorial team gears up for the Best Anime of 2024 later this month, we're opening a selection of unique categories for readers. The first round is the nomination period, taking place in our forums fromuntil

Use the following links to head into the forums to nominate Best Villain of the Year, Best Anime OST of the Year, Leading Man of the Year, Leading Lady of the Year, and Most Underrated Anime Series of the Year.

The rules are simple:

Each person may submit one nomination only. The nomination must be from an anime that aired this year. To submit your entry, please use the following format for the first line of your post in the appropriate forum linked below: Your Nominee (bold, italicized, and underlined). You may add additional comments on why you are nominating him/her/it/them in your post. If you wish to change your nomination, you are free to do so during the nomination period. To update your nomination, please edit your original forum post. Further nomination posts after your initial post will not be counted.

Got it? Then head into the forums to add your nominee!