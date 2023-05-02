Kizuna Ai broke ground for the VTuber space when she debuted in 2016, earning worldwide recognition. As the VTuber-sphere expanded beyond her (and her parent company ran into financial issues), her virtual footprint shrank. The Kizuna no Allele anime looks to bring her to the forefront of the conversation again, but its approval-by-committee approach runs antithesis to freedom that VTubing can bring creators.

Steve

Well, Nick, it's the year 2050, so it's time for us to upload our consciousnesses into our government-mandated VTuber avatars. Have you decided which two-toned hair color scheme you're going with?

Nick

You know, I was leaning towards, like, a black and red, but that seems so cliché. Maybe pink as the accent instead? Or is that too tryhard? Also, I wish they didn't make you donate a kidney for the Premium package to unlock the Furry options. I dunno; I'll have to figure it out after our corporate-mandated Kizuna Ai Worship Hour.



Amen. Just give me a couple more minutes to linger on my singular poster and table accouterment, as you know I am wont to do. Praise be to Ai.

So yeah, several years into the boom of VTubing and even longer since she was even marginally relevant, they made a whole Kizuna Ai anime. Why? Presumably the same reason she became a mascot for cryptocurrency a few years back.

Kizuna no Allele is a strange duck for all those reasons and more. Its circumstances are the most interesting thing about it, and we could fill a whole column with all the head-scratching choices and creative decisions that molded it. In fact, we are going to fill a column with that.

Allele offers on its own merits. You've also probably seen better dance numbers.

We certainly aren't going to fill it with a discussion of the plot or characters of this thing. Believe me, if you've seen even a single idol or idol-adjacent anime in the last ten years, you have certainly seen everythingoffers on its own merits. You've also probably seen better dance numbers.



Also, by a purely objective measure, more songs! That's one of the funniest things because these tie-ins typically showcase at least enough tracks to fill an extended play. That makes sense even on a purely business level. After all, you're trying to advertise the legitimacy of whatever idol group the anime is hawking. Here, it's a plot point that everyone should compete with the same song.

Oh, there is a lot to get into with that particular choice, but I want to emphasize first how weird it is that we're talking about song and dance numbers. Because this isn't technically an idol anime, it's supposed to be about VTubers, aka the myriad of overdesigned anime girls my Twitter mutuals watch instead of going to therapy.

If you're going to define what a VTuber is, on the most abstract level, it's someone who uses a virtual avatar for their online videos. In practice, naturally, it's an ecosystem with a lot of variety, diversity, and variability in audience reach and content. It's a growing entertainment industry with many novel facets that could easily lend themselves to a unique story. And Kizuna no Allele goes out of its way to avoid nearly all of that.

I fully admit I'm an outsider here. I've never really been interested in VTubers, and until one of the creators I follow for hours-long sitcom retrospectives starts using an anime avatar, I probably never will be. Yet even through cultural osmosis, I know enough to tell this show is severely out of touch.

That one example you just described is more authentic than anything in the show. I only follow a couple of streamers semi-regularly, and that's all most of them are: streamers. They're online personalities with a particular niche and/or the gift of gab. The funny anime person plays a video game, chat makes the lowest common denominator comments, and everyone has a hearty chuckle. That's kinda the ideal.



So you're telling me they don't go to a school in the metaverse? Or, I'm sorry, they don't go to a big empty school building where they log into the metaverse while their body stands still for hours on end?



Not that I'm aware of, no. Although I'll bet you dollars to donuts that some web3 cryptopunk tech bro is salivating at the idea of reserving a plot of Decentraland for his prospective VTuber academy. He will raise $100 million of venture capital money and be bailed out by the government exactly four months later.

Allele crafts a hastily assembled future where Kizuna Ai was the first "Virtual Artist" and was mainly known for music videos.

Allele : the mythologizing and near-deification of Kizuna Ai . She's not the protagonist because, in real life virtual life, she's been on indefinite hiatus since last February. And that's incorporated as a plot element in the show, where Ai's been missing for several years. But what we get instead is a heroine who spends every spare moment gushing over her oshi.



Kizuna Ai -potheosis and just never lets up. Every episode has one or more characters talking about how amazing she was - a true inspiration to all. It'd reek of astroturfing, even if I didn't know the actual performer behind the character has been replaced multiple times.



Kizuna Ai brand. This is a weird move that you can tell is weird because no other VTuber agency has tried it. So the story behind that is even a little stranger than straight-up replacement. The company line is that Ai's voice actress has always been the same, which may be true. But they did try to create a bunch of different spin-off Ais who looked more or less the same but clearly had different VAs. They've since gotten more distinct character designs and now operate independently from Ai Prime, but they're still tied back to thebrand. This is a weird move that you can tell is weird because no other VTuber agency has tried it. It also reinforces the core idea that Kizuna Ai is, above all, an IP, not a person. That's a pretty important distinction.

Kizuna Ai feels manufactured. She's like those fake Bubblegum Pop bands that record labels came up with in the 60s to sell records.



You heard it here first, folks: Kizuna Ai is the anime equivalent of The Flower Pot Men. Yeah, that's a big part of it. To an extent, all VTubers - and really all entertainers - are not wholly sincere. There is always a layer of performance to anyone putting themselves in front of an audience, and in many ways, VTubers lean into that with goofy gimmicks and kayfabe relationships. Yet even in that environment,feels manufactured. She's like those fake Bubblegum Pop bands that record labels came up with in the 60s to sell records.You heard it here first, folks:is the anime equivalent of The Flower Pot Men.

Nick, I just want to say I'm thrilled you're committed to making jokes for the septuagenarians in our audience. I know they appreciate it when they read our column in between their episodes of Matlock .

They're clearly the ones writing this anime, so they better.

Allele certainly does have that grimy matte finish of a product that's been handled by boardrooms full of ill-fitting suits. At least, I can't think of anyone else who would consider this riveting dialogue.



That's the other thing about the show. If it were just an advertisement, that'd be fine. Some of the best anime I've ever seen were 20-minute toy commercials. However, this show fails to make anything it does interesting. It is a parade of mediocre-at-best antics and visuals that it constantly insists are amazing. It's a weekly animated attempt at making Fetch happen.

And, again, almost none of the information it provides is relevant to actual VTubing. Like, it's important to understand copyright, but that's more to do with making sure whatever agency you sign to doesn't screw you over. There are much more basic elements of streaming and public performance that an anime could, theoretically, use to craft a zero-to-hero narrative. But the show has glossed over most of them in favor of empty platitudes and stuffy corporate speak.





Also, I cannot overstate how crummy the "performances" are. Like, props to sticking to existing mocap technology, but no amount of attempted authenticity can make watching a CG rig shuffle in front of a green screen effect any less interminable.

Kizuna Ai started, most of her videos were short gags or riffing on audience questions. There were even bits that made fun of the janky mocap. This kind of stuff gave Ai a footing in this virtual space. She wasn't an esteemed idol renowned for her music. She was the funny YouTube anime girl. There's nothing wrong with that.

There's an easy way to solve that, too: lean into the jank! Why isn't this show a comedy? Whenstarted, most of her videos were short gags or riffing on audience questions. There were even bits that made fun of the janky mocap. This kind of stuff gave Ai a footing in this virtual space. She wasn't an esteemed idol renowned for her music. She was the funny YouTube anime girl. There's nothing wrong with that.



Sorry, that humbleness is reserved for people who aren't corporate mascots meant to sell whatever the production company wants to make money off of. The closest thing you'll get is these scripted post-credits scenes where they try to sell you a bridge in Brooklyn.

Allele keeps banging up against controversial topics. I'm sympathetic to the (non-managerial) people behind Kizuna Ai because the first VTuber to strike big would inevitably invite controversy. But lauding the "security" of NFTs in 2023 is an unforced error of the highest caliber.

It is like watching Sideshow Bob navigate a lawn full of rakes, the waykeeps banging up against controversial topics. I'm sympathetic to the (non-managerial) people behindbecause the first VTuber to strike big would inevitably invite controversy. But lauding the "security" of NFTs in 2023 is an unforced error of the highest caliber.

It'd almost be more forgivable if they were trying to sell actual Kizuna Ai NFTs. Instead, they're just like...lecturing you with corporate buzzwords, presumably because even the people making this are just repeating what crypto-market reps have told them about the technology.

I mean, you can't even be mad at it with how badly the speculative bubble around NFTs has burst. I assume the scene is now entirely grifters buying and reselling to other grifters. It's just yet another baffling expenditure of runtime that could have been better used for almost anything else.





You mean like extolling the virtues of AI art?

It's rakes all the way down, I'm telling ya.

At least, you can blame this one on the lore around Kizuna Ai as, well, an "AI" character. Still, hilariously bad timing to end up backing two concurrent tech fetishist grifts at once.

seiyuu , a la Miku. However, it's probably sophisticated enough to be included in the conversation with those videos of Biden playing Team Fortress 2 . Similarly funny/unfortunate, the ED is sung by #kzn, who is billed as the AI version of Ai. From what I can tell, it's just a proprietary musical voice bank based on Ai's, a la Miku. However, it's probably sophisticated enough to be included in the conversation with those videos of Biden playing



It also gives away the game WRT any pretense this show might have had about performance. That every character in the show accepts - even celebrates - the idea of hundreds of aspiring performers singing the same algorithmically developed song tells me that the people in charge of this thing could not give less of a damn about anything artistic. It establishes that performance isn't about expression or personality in this world. It's not about the unique charms or quirks of the people making it. It's about making the number next to an eyeball go up.

The thing is, if you want to make an authentic anime about VTubing as a practice—as an art—you have to dig into the uglier parts. Show business is a world made up of contradictions. But if you're an anime produced by a committee with a vested interest in keeping the backrooms on lock, you can't do anything but put the most delicate of scratches on the surface. It's all veneer and no substance. What I'm saying is we need a VTuber version of Oshi no Ko .

Love Live! 's anime are about as connected to real-life idol business as this show is to real VTubing, but they had the courtesy to make the shows actually worth watching. Kizuna no Allele is as hollow as it is dull.

Hell, if you're going to make pure fantasy material for your mascot character, at least put some effort into it. Make it fun or charming, or make the music good.anime are about as connected to real-life idol business as this show is to real VTubing, but they had the courtesy to make the shows actually worth watching.is as hollow as it is dull.

Allele .

The secret third, best, and truest option would be to set up a room in VRChat, toss in all your actors, and hit record. Then you'd get Virtual-san Looking, a nigh-unwatchable mess for anybody unfamiliar with its stars. But that's also why it captures the scene's core, in-joke-laden, shitposty appeal better than anything in



You know what? I can respect that. I won't watch it any more than I'll willingly listen to Mori Calliope's music, but sticking to your roots is commendable. If nothing else, it's bound to be less insulting than this show.

Ultimately, Kizuna no Allele could only ever be out of touch. Kizuna Ai blazed a trail in 2017, but the scene has moved on since then. Livestreaming is king now, and agencies like Hololive and Nijisanji thrive off their vast arrays of loud and colorful personalities with even louder and more colorful avatars. They don't rely on just one golden goose. That is the wind blowing Kizuna no Allele sails since it's introducing a new crop of VTubers, like Miracle, under Ai's agency. However, it still has the same problem. It's still all about Ai. And Ai isn't a fun internet personality anymore. She's a brand that managers are desperately trying to resuscitate.



It's an entire TV show that elicits the feeling of hearing a YouTuber beg you to Like and Subscribe. And it absolutely did not make me want to smash that bell.