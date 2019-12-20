Encouragement of Climb TV Anime Gets 'New Project'

The official Twitter account for Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star magazine revealed on Friday that the television anime of Shiro's Encouragement of Climb ( Yama no Susume ) manga will have a "new project," but did not clarify if the project is a new anime.

Shiro launched the manga in Comic Earth Star in 2011. The manga's 17th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 12, and Earth Star Entertainment will publish the manga's 18th volume on January 18. JManga published some of the manga in English before the site shut down.

The manga has inspired several television anime adaptations. The first season debuted in 2013, followed by the second season in 2014. The third television anime season premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired in Japan. The manga also inspired the Yama no Susume: Omoide Present (Memories Present) original video anime ( OVA ) in 2017.

The manga also inspired a stage play that ran at Hannō City Hall in Hannō, Saitama from May 10-12.