Somali and the Forest Spirit Anime Streams 1 Week Before Broadcast Debut
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it has begun streaming the television anime of Yako Gureishi's Somali and the Forest Spirit (Somali to Mori no Kamisama) manga on Thursday, one week ahead of the anime's January 9 television broadcast premiere in Japan.
AbemaTV began streaming the anime's first episode in advance in Japan on Thursday at 24:00 (effectively Friday at 12:00 a.m.). Abema Video began streaming the episode 30 minutes later, and it will be available on the service for 24 hours. d Anime Store (Docomo Anime Store) will also stream the episode for 24 hours beginning on Friday at 24:30 (effectively Saturday at 12:30 a.m.), before the episode's regular streaming begins on the service on January 12 at 12:00 p.m.
AbemaTV will begin its regular streaming of the series on January 9 at 24:00 (effectively January 10 at 12:00 a.m.). The series will then premiere on television on Tokyo MX on January 9 at 24:30 (effectively January 10 at 12:30 a.m.) before debuting on BS-NTV on January 13. The anime will begin streaming on other services in Japan on January 13 at 12:00 p.m.
Crunchyroll is co-producing the anime, and it will stream the series as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll hosted the world premiere of the anime at Crunchyroll Expo on August 30.
Sources: Crunchyroll, Somali and the Forest Spirit anime's website