Somali and the Forest Spirit Anime Streams 1 Week Before Broadcast Debut

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it has begun streaming the television anime of Yako Gureishi 's Somali and the Forest Spirit ( Somali to Mori no Kamisama ) manga on Thursday, one week ahead of the anime's January 9 television broadcast premiere in Japan.

AbemaTV began streaming the anime's first episode in advance in Japan on Thursday at 24:00 (effectively Friday at 12:00 a.m.). Abema Video began streaming the episode 30 minutes later, and it will be available on the service for 24 hours. d Anime Store ( Docomo Anime Store ) will also stream the episode for 24 hours beginning on Friday at 24:30 (effectively Saturday at 12:30 a.m.), before the episode's regular streaming begins on the service on January 12 at 12:00 p.m.

AbemaTV will begin its regular streaming of the series on January 9 at 24:00 (effectively January 10 at 12:00 a.m.). The series will then premiere on television on Tokyo MX on January 9 at 24:30 (effectively January 10 at 12:30 a.m.) before debuting on BS- NTV on January 13. The anime will begin streaming on other services in Japan on January 13 at 12:00 p.m.

Crunchyroll is co-producing the anime, and it will stream the series as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll hosted the world premiere of the anime at Crunchyroll Expo on August 30.