Haruka: Beyond the Stream of Time 7 Game Launches on June 18

The official website for Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 7 ( Haruka: Beyond the Stream of Time 7), a new game in its Haruka: Beyond the Stream of Time game series, announced on Friday that KOEI Tecmo Games' Ruby Party brand will release the game in Japan on June 18 for the Nintendo Switch.

The game's "treasure box" edition includes an image card of the package illustration design, a photo library, an original soundtrack, a "variety CD," a mini-character "kamishibai" picture show set, and the game, and retails for 15,180 yen (about US$138). The "Overcoming a Turbulent Fate" boxset will include a settings materials collection, a "situation CD," an acrylic stand set, and an illustrated jacket card, along with the items in the "treasure box" edition. The set retails for 33,000 (about US$301). The game's standard edition and download edition will each retail for 8,580 yen (about US$78).

KOEI 's Harukanaru Toki no Naka de romance adventure game franchise has inspired a number of game follow-ups, original video anime, and manga. The 2004-2005 television anime Haruka: Beyond the Stream of Time – A Tale of the Eight Guardians is based on the first PlayStation game. Bandai Entertainment previously released the television anime in North America, and the anime is now streaming on Tubi TV .

The Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 6 game shipped in Japan for the PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable in March 2015. A new version of the game for the Nintendo Switch shipped on March 14. The manga adaptation of the game ended in January 2019. A stage play adaptation of the game ran in June.