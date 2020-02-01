News
Funimation Teases Possible License of Paranoia Agent Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Funimation posted on Twitter on Friday that "Something is about to make its way to Funimation," and included an image that appears to be a cropped portion of the key visual for the late Satoshi Kon's Paranoia Agent television anime series.
A mystery is about to unfold, but are you ready for the answer? Something is about to make its way to Funimation. pic.twitter.com/rZDWbVVrHL— Funimation (@FUNimation) January 31, 2020
The 13-episode television anime series premiered in February 2004. Geneon Entertainment Inc. released the anime on DVD in 2004-2005, and then released a box set in 2005. The release included an English dub. The anime aired on Adult Swim in 2005.
Genon Entertainment describes the anime:
When the darkness overcomes the heart, Lil' Slugger appears..."
After the first victim's story, the police felt the overly stressed woman was having a breakdown and lied to cover-up for some crime. However, after the third and fourth attacks upon unrelated victims led to the same description of a young attacker with a golden baseball bat and in-line skates, the police had to wonder - is the "Lil' Slugger" real or some kind of sinister phantom?
Kon directed the series at Madhouse, and Kon is also credited with the original work. Seishi Minakami and Tomomi Yoshino wrote the scripts, and frequent Kon collaborator Susumu Hirasawa composed the music.
Source: Funimation's Twitter account