Toonami Programming Block Moves to 3-Hour Length

Jason DeMarco , senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim , posted on Twitter on Friday that Toonami will be moving back to a three-hour block "for a while." DeMarco stated that Adult Swim 's programming department asked about how his team felt about shortening the Toonami broadcast, as the programming block at 5.5-6 hours in length was "getting too expensive and unwieldy to handle." DeMarco added that his team's preferred length for the broadcast is three hours.

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Thursday that the lineup will get shorter on February 22 (airing 11:30 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.) and even shorter on February 29 (airing 11:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.).

The lineup currently airs from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Toonami will air the final episode of Dr. Stone on February 22.

DeMarco additionally teased that there are six shows in production for Toonami , including the previously announced Uzumaki and Blade Runner — Black Lotus anime.

Thanks to Nicholas Reichling for the news tip.