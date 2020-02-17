Kadokawa Launches Official Goods Store for Overseas Fans

Kadokawa opened EJ ANiME STORE — a new online store for anime, manga, light novels, games, and merchandise — on January 30. The store is targeted toward fans outside of Japan, and is available in 17 countries and regions on launch, including the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Kadokawa plans to expand the store in the future to 80 countries, including China.

The store is not planned to open in Japan, as Kadokawa already operates Kadokawa Store in the country. Kadokawa noted that the Kadokawa Store has seen a 170% increase in overseas traffic to the site since 2016, mainly from North America and Asia.