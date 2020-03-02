Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Gets Demo Available Now

The official Twitter account for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Remake game announced on Monday that the game has a demo that is available to download now. The demo is also available now in Japan.

Square Enix has delayed the PlayStation 4 game from March 3 to April 10. The game will be a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021.

The game will have Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and 1st Class Editions. The Deluxe Edition contains an art book, a mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Cactuar. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital art book, a digital mini-soundtrack CD, and a DLC Materia for Carbuncle and Cactuar. The 1st Class Edition includes all the content from the Deluxe Edition, a DLC Materia for Carbuncle, as well as a Play Arts Kai figure named "Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona." People who pre-order the game will receive a DLC Materia for Chocobo Chick. Digital pre-orders will also include a theme for the PS4 menu.

Tetsuya Nomura is returning to the remake game as its director after serving as the character designer for the original game, and Kazushige Nojima is also returning to write the scenario. Square Enix stated in a Japanese news post for the game in May, "production is underway on the work as multiple parts."

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.

