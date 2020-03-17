Gundam: Hathaway Producer: Anime Will Have 'Renewal' of Main Cast, Designs

Naohiro Ogata , the producer on the Mobile Suit Gundam : Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film project, said in a statement on Sunrise 's Gundam.info website on Tuesday that the project will feature a "renewal" of the main cast, mobile suit designs, and character designs.

Hirotaka Suzuoki voiced the character of Bright Noa before he passed away in 2006. Ken Narita voiced the character in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn , and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin . Nozomu Sasaki voiced Bright's son Hathaway Noa in the 1988 Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack film.

The original Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash novel series featured character illustrations by Haruhiko Mikimoto ( Gundam 0080 ) and mechanical designs by Yasuhiro Moriki . The film project credits Pablo Uchida , Naoyuki Onda , and Shigeki Kuhara with adapting Mikimoto's character designs for animation, and Hajime Katoki , Kimitoshi Yamane , Seiichi Nakatani , and Nobuhiko Genba with adapting Moriki's mechanical deisgns for animation.

The announcement also added that the planned " Gundam Fan Gathering: Hathaway Heirs to Gundam " event on March 24 at Zepp Diver City in Tokyo is canceled, but the Gundam Channel YouTube channel will instead have a live stream on March 24 that will unveil the main cast and theme song artist for the film project.

Yoshiyuki Tomino , the creator of the first Gundam series and several of the later projects, wrote the three-volume Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash or alternately, Mobile Suit Gundam : Flash's Hathaway) novel series from 1989 to 1990. The novel series is set in the year UC0105 and centers around Hathaway Noa, who appeared in the 1988 film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack as the son of the influential Federation ship captain Bright Noa. ( Char's Counterattack is set in the year UC 0093.) The novel series deals with the aftermath of Char's Counterattack 's climatic finale.

Shukou Murase ( Ergo Proxy , Gangsta. , Witch Hunter Robin , Genocidal Organ ) is directing the project, and Yasuyuki Mutou ( Basilisk , Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Deadman Wonderland ) is writing the script. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

Sources: Gundam.info, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web