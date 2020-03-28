Arc of Alchemist Game Gets Physical Release in the West

Idea Factory International announced on Friday that Compile Heart 's Arc of Alchemist role-playing game will get a physical release in the West. The company, in collaboration with Limited Run Games, will open pre-orders for the game's physical edition on the Nintendo Switch on March 31. Idea Factory International will sell the PlayStation 4 version's physical edition on its online store at a later date.

The game launched for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in North America on January 30, and in Europe on January 31.

The game launched both physically and digitally in Europe, but the North American release was previously "a digital exclusive." Idea Factory International previously announced that the game would launch in North America and Europe last winter, after a delay from this past summer.

The game shipped in Japan on the PS4 in February 2019, after a delay from November 2018. Compile Heart then released the game for the Switch in Japan on October 10.

