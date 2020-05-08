My Hero Academia Ranks #15 on New York Times' Graphic Books Bestseller's May List

The second volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #15 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early May.

The New York Times posted its first Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

Dragon Ball Super volume 6 ranked at #14 on the list in October, My Hero Academia volume 21 ranked at #3 on the list in November, My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #11 on the list in December and at #8 on the list in January and February, and One-Punch Man ranked at #11 in April.

The New York Times began publishing its graphic book best seller lists in March 2009. The newspaper stopped publishing weekly bestseller lists for its three graphic book categories in February 2017. The categories included hardcover graphic books, softcover graphic books, and manga.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list