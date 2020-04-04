One-Punch Man Ranks #11 on New York Times' Graphic Books Bestseller's April List

The 19th volume of ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga ranked at #11 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April. The 11th volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked at #12, the first volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #14, and the eighth volume of Akira Toriyama and Toyotarō 's Dragon Ball Super manga ranked at #15 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

Dragon Ball Super volume 6 ranked at #14 on the list in October, My Hero Academia volume 21 ranked at #3 on the list in November, and My Hero Academia volume 1 ranked at #11 on the list in December and at #8 on the list in January and February.

The New York Times began publishing its graphic book best seller lists in March 2009. The newspaper stopped publishing weekly bestseller lists for its three graphic book categories in February 2017. The categories included hardcover graphic books, softcover graphic books, and manga.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list