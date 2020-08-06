Anime Weekend Atlanta Canceled, Online Event Planned

The official website for the Anime Weekend Atlanta convention announced on Tuesday that this year's convention is canceled. The convention staff will instead plan an online Halloween weekend event this year, which will also highlight artists.

The convention will next hold a physical event on October 28-31, 2021, with confirmed plans for conventions in 2022 and 2023.

All those who have already registered for this year's event will automatically be rolled over for next year, with no further action required. Registrants will also have the option to instead roll over their registration to the 2022 event. Booth registrations and add-ons are also automatically rolled over to 2021.

The event was previously scheduled to take place on October 29 to November 1 at the Cobb Galleria Centre & Renaissance Waverly in Atlanta.

Thanks to invalidname for the news tip.

Source: Anime Weekend Atlanta's website